TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) PT Raised to $29.00 at B. Riley

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at B. Riley from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 51.20% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TGTX. BidaskClub lowered TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:TGTX traded up $2.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.18. The company had a trading volume of 7,421,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,212,834. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.68. TG Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $19.70.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.04 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 1,459.88% and a negative net margin of 113,730.27%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TG Therapeutics will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in TG Therapeutics by 37.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in TG Therapeutics by 11.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 362,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 38,310 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in TG Therapeutics by 16.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 118,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 16,819 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $207,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in TG Therapeutics by 23.9% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.14% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and delivering medicines for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL), and Multiple Sclerosis (MS). It develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

