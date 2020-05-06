TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) PT Raised to $110.00

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) had its price target boosted by analysts at SunTrust Banks from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.48% from the stock’s current price.

BLD has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on TopBuild from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura raised their target price on TopBuild from $68.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Nomura Instinet upped their price target on shares of TopBuild from $68.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of TopBuild from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.90.

BLD stock traded down $1.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.93. 36,769 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,713. TopBuild has a one year low of $54.83 and a one year high of $125.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.12. TopBuild had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $653.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that TopBuild will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Steven P. Raia sold 11,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.65, for a total value of $1,223,358.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,228.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Robert M. Buck sold 20,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.70, for a total value of $2,155,354.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,026,123.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 70.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 327 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in TopBuild by 1,071.4% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in TopBuild in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

