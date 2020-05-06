Tower Bridge Advisors Grows Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Tower Bridge Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 263,042 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 5.4% of Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $41,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management boosted its stake in Microsoft by 25.4% in the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSFT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Microsoft to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.19.

MSFT opened at $180.76 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $119.01 and a fifty-two week high of $190.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $162.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,356.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.95.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

