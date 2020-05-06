Transcodium Hits 24-Hour Volume of $61,475.00 (TNS)

Transcodium (CURRENCY:TNS) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. Transcodium has a market capitalization of $65,002.70 and $61,475.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Transcodium token can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, Bancor Network, Livecoin and TOPBTC. During the last seven days, Transcodium has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002329 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010808 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $204.22 or 0.02211558 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00178981 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00065964 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00039028 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000174 BTC.

About Transcodium

Transcodium’s total supply is 87,600,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,684,293 tokens. Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here. Transcodium’s official website is transcodium.com.

Transcodium Token Trading

Transcodium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, TOPBTC, YoBit and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Transcodium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Transcodium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Transcodium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

