TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Given New $500.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $600.00 to $500.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 56.48% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $620.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America downgraded TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $502.38.

Shares of NYSE TDG traded down $5.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $319.53. The company had a trading volume of 408,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,508. TransDigm Group has a twelve month low of $200.06 and a twelve month high of $673.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $322.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $513.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.43.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $5.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $1.30. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 45.77% and a net margin of 13.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.21 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that TransDigm Group will post 12.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director Robert J. Small bought 244,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $466.83 per share, with a total value of $114,010,623.09. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William Dries bought 1,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $425.31 per share, for a total transaction of $425,310.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,017.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 99.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

