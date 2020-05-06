TransferCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $30,628.97 (TX)

TransferCoin (CURRENCY:TX) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. TransferCoin has a total market capitalization of $30,628.97 and $270.00 worth of TransferCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TransferCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, YoBit, Cryptopia and Livecoin. During the last seven days, TransferCoin has traded 77.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 49.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002452 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00013785 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TransferCoin Profile

TransferCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2015. TransferCoin’s total supply is 8,296,433 coins. The Reddit community for TransferCoin is /r/TXPRJ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TransferCoin’s official Twitter account is @Transfer_dev. TransferCoin’s official website is txproject.io. TransferCoin’s official message board is transfercointx.pw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin specifications – Hybrid POW/POS – Algo x11 – 60 sec per block – Difficulty adjusts every block coin maturity 80 – Min. stake age 24 hours – POW 15 000 blocks – POW Block reward 300 TX per block – POS from block 1 000 to 15 000 block reward 300 TX per block – POS From block 15 001 onward block reward 1 TX per block. “

Buying and Selling TransferCoin

TransferCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Livecoin, Bittrex, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TransferCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TransferCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TransferCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

