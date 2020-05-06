Tratin (TRAT) Price Hits $0.0002

Tratin (CURRENCY:TRAT) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. Tratin has a market capitalization of $19.05 million and $37.00 worth of Tratin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Tratin has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Tratin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherFlyer and Bitibu.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00045493 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $339.19 or 0.03648565 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00057602 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00033612 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004338 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010833 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010846 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Tratin Token Profile

TRAT is a token. Its launch date was September 22nd, 2018. Tratin’s total supply is 144,287,391,827 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,002,966,735 tokens. Tratin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tratin’s official website is tratin.io.

Tratin Token Trading

Tratin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitibu and EtherFlyer. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tratin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tratin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tratin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

