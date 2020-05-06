TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) PT Lowered to $33.00

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at B. Riley from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 280.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TravelCenters of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th.

TA stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.67. 94,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,240. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.87. TravelCenters of America has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $21.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($1.13). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. TravelCenters of America had a negative return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 0.55%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TravelCenters of America will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph Morea bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.33 per share, with a total value of $26,660.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,622. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Peter J. Crage bought 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.32 per share, for a total transaction of $35,964.00. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TravelCenters of America during the first quarter worth $92,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in TravelCenters of America during the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in TravelCenters of America during the fourth quarter worth $277,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 21,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 7,238 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 141.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 29,818 shares during the period. 31.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TravelCenters of America

TravelCenters of America LLC operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as parking, truck repair and maintenance services, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

