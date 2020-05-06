Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) Shares Bought by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,999 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $322,118,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,525,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,441,441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288,084 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 120.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,702,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $233,174,000 after acquiring an additional 930,331 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,626,231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $359,662,000 after acquiring an additional 618,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,541,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $347,458,000 after acquiring an additional 528,797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $96.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.01. Travelers Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $76.99 and a 52-week high of $155.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.23). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies Inc will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.17%.

TRV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Travelers Companies from $125.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.59.

In other news, Director Philip T. Ruegger III acquired 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $118.54 per share, for a total transaction of $79,421.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,253.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

