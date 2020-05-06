Trevali Mining (TV) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 13th. Analysts expect Trevali Mining to post earnings of C($0.03) per share for the quarter.

Trevali Mining stock traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$0.09. 848,382 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,304,008. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.53. The company has a market cap of $68.22 million and a PE ratio of -2.20. Trevali Mining has a one year low of C$0.07 and a one year high of C$0.37.

TV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cormark lowered their target price on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.65 to C$0.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.25 to C$0.20 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.25 to C$0.15 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.20 to C$0.15 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.15 to C$0.10 in a report on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Trevali Mining presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$0.23.

Trevali Mining Company Profile

Trevali Mining Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Burkina Faso, Namibia, Canada, and Peru. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in the Perkoa mine located in the Sanguie Province, Burkina Faso; Rosh Pinah mine located in southwestern Namibia; Caribou mine located to the west of Bathurst, New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander mine located to the northeast of Lima, Peru.

