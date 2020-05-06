Tripadvisor (TRIP) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The travel company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $335.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.44 million. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect Tripadvisor to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:TRIP traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $18.12. The stock had a trading volume of 215,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,587,067. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 32.57 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.96. Tripadvisor has a 12-month low of $13.73 and a 12-month high of $56.60.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

In other news, CEO Stephen Kaufer bought 44,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.73 per share, with a total value of $965,768.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 645,435 shares in the company, valued at $14,025,302.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Tripadvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

