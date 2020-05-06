U S Global Investors Inc. Takes $11.29 Million Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 85,291 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,285,000. General Dynamics accounts for 3.0% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $430,864,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,138,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in General Dynamics by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 803,107 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $141,585,000 after buying an additional 316,711 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 762,166 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $134,408,000 after buying an additional 305,444 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in General Dynamics by 294.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 382,304 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,583,000 after buying an additional 285,346 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GD stock traded down $4.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,792,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,080,293. The company has a market cap of $35.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $130.09 and a 200-day moving average of $166.35. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $100.55 and a 52 week high of $193.76.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.19 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 4th that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on General Dynamics from $191.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Cfra raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $211.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Argus decreased their price objective on General Dynamics from $199.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.00.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

