UBS Group Analysts Give Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) a €4.40 Price Target

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) has been given a €4.40 ($5.12) price objective by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 37.90% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SHA. Jefferies Financial Group set a €5.50 ($6.40) price target on shares of Schaeffler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.00 ($6.98) target price on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.20 ($7.21) target price on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Nord/LB set a €7.00 ($8.14) target price on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Schaeffler has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €7.38 ($8.58).

Shares of SHA stock traded up €0.64 ($0.74) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €7.09 ($8.24). The company had a trading volume of 908,702 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €5.74 and a 200-day moving average price of €8.26. Schaeffler has a one year low of €11.30 ($13.14) and a one year high of €16.74 ($19.47).

Schaeffler Company Profile

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial industries in Germany and internationally. Its Automotive segment offers components and systems for engines, such as rolling bearing solutions, products for belt and chain drives, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; transmissions, including torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components; and chassis components comprising wheel bearings, bearing solutions, steering components, electromechanical actuators for roll stabilizers, and power-assisted steering systems.

