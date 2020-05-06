UBS Group Analysts Give Stroeer SE & Co KGaA (ETR:SAX) a €60.00 Price Target

Stroeer SE & Co KGaA (ETR:SAX) has been assigned a €60.00 ($69.77) price target by analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.56% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SAX. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €74.00 ($86.05) price objective on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €75.00 ($87.21) price objective on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Warburg Research set a €64.00 ($74.42) price objective on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank set a €84.00 ($97.67) target price on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €63.10 ($73.37) target price on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €67.96 ($79.02).

ETR SAX traded up €1.20 ($1.40) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €58.50 ($68.02). 76,198 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,494. Stroeer SE & Co KGaA has a 1-year low of €37.00 ($43.02) and a 1-year high of €78.65 ($91.45). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €51.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of €66.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 265.71. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.95.

Ströer SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home and online advertising services to private and corporate customers in Germany, Turkey, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ströer Digital, Out-of-Home Germany, and Out-of-Home International. Its out-of-home advertising solutions covers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram stop shelters, and on public transport; and digital and interactive solutions.

