UBS Group Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Hiscox (LON:HSX)

Hiscox (LON:HSX)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

HSX has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Hiscox to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 1,545 ($20.32) to GBX 1,480 ($19.47) in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Hiscox to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 1,325 ($17.43) to GBX 850 ($11.18) in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Hiscox from GBX 1,290 ($16.97) to GBX 1,400 ($18.42) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector performer” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hiscox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,168.58 ($15.37).

Get Hiscox alerts:

Hiscox stock opened at GBX 737 ($9.69) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion and a PE ratio of 43.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 864.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,227.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.52. Hiscox has a 12 month low of GBX 654 ($8.60) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,795 ($23.61).

In other news, insider Hamayou Akbar Hussain purchased 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,222 ($16.07) per share, for a total transaction of £15,886 ($20,897.13). Also, insider Caroline Foulger purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,048 ($13.79) per share, for a total transaction of £52,400 ($68,929.23).

Hiscox Company Profile

Hiscox Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, including household, fine art and collectibles, and luxury motor via brokers, through a growing network of partnerships, and directly to consumers.

Read More: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Hiscox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hiscox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.