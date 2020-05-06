Unify (UNIFY) Price Tops $0.0052

Unify (CURRENCY:UNIFY) traded up 12.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 6th. In the last seven days, Unify has traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Unify coin can currently be bought for $0.0052 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Mercatox and CryptoBridge. Unify has a total market cap of $93,990.57 and approximately $3,332.00 worth of Unify was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Unify alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.92 or 0.00497546 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00011418 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000041 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005427 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Unify Coin Profile

Unify (UNIFY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 14th, 2017. Unify’s total supply is 18,185,085 coins. Unify’s official Twitter account is @unifycrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Unify is www.unify.today. The Reddit community for Unify is /r/UnifyCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Unify

Unify can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, CryptoBridge, YoBit, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unify directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unify should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unify using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Unify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unify and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.