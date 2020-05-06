Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its position in shares of Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,674 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Unilever were worth $3,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UN. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Unilever by 94.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 236,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,168,000 after buying an additional 114,352 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Unilever by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Unilever by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 89,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,127,000 after buying an additional 3,663 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Unilever by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Unilever by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank lowered Unilever to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. DZ Bank lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays raised Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Shares of NYSE:UN opened at $47.97 on Wednesday. Unilever NV has a one year low of $42.00 and a one year high of $63.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.58 and a 200-day moving average of $55.54. The company has a market capitalization of $84.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.29%.

Unilever Profile

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

