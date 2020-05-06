Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,548 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hi Line Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,622,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 111,370 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $20,135,000 after buying an additional 17,565 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 16,317 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,042 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,399,000. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $156.38 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $143.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.82. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $105.08 and a 1-year high of $188.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 27.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $144.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $212.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Argus boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.44.

In other news, Director William J. Delaney III bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $138.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,073,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 3,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $155.92 per share, for a total transaction of $499,879.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,098.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

