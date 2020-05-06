United Capital Management of KS Inc. Buys 14,564 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,564 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises approximately 1.5% of United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 208.0% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 39.0% during the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. 71.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cfra dropped their target price on Bank of America from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Bank of America from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Bank of America from $40.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.74.

NYSE BAC traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.35. 53,736,530 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,731,232. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $195.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.60. Bank of America Corp has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $35.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.58 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 21.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

