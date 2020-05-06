United Capital Management of KS Inc. Sells 11,160 Shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,160 shares during the quarter. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF makes up about 1.7% of United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $2,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC increased its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 147.4% in the fourth quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares US Preferred Stock ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:PFF traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.86. The stock had a trading volume of 3,285,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,400,917. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $23.85 and a 12-month high of $38.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.04.

About iShares US Preferred Stock ETF

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.