US Well Services (USWS) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

US Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 11th. Analysts expect US Well Services to post earnings of ($0.47) per share for the quarter.

US Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.25). US Well Services had a negative return on equity of 38.55% and a negative net margin of 18.24%. The company had revenue of $92.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.00 million. On average, analysts expect US Well Services to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of US Well Services stock remained flat at $$0.43 during trading on Wednesday. 613,995 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,186,728. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.25. The company has a market cap of $30.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 2.70. US Well Services has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $7.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut US Well Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $3.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of US Well Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.50.

About US Well Services

U.S. Well Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides hydraulic fracturing services for the oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

