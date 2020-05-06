Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Purchased by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,819,000 after purchasing an additional 10,413 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 34,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,299,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 12,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northside Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $202,000.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $1.22 on Wednesday, reaching $111.09. 92,321 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,282,497. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $87.71 and a 1-year high of $130.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.96.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

