Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Stock Holdings Boosted by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,535,633 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,249 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises about 22.9% of Summit Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Summit Financial LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $104,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.72. 4,273,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,564,360. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.41 and a fifty-two week high of $54.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.40.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

