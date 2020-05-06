Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Holdings Increased by Legacy Financial Strategies LLC

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,448 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 8.1% of Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $8,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 71,045,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,331,763,000 after purchasing an additional 6,860,115 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 77,699,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,423,447,000 after buying an additional 4,973,187 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 422.2% in the first quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 5,037,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,073,168 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 35,513,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 118,667,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,228,475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262,602 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEA traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.80. The company had a trading volume of 13,380,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,630,193. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.38. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $28.46 and a 52 week high of $44.67.

