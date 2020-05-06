Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Winfield Associates Inc.

Winfield Associates Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 38.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,899 shares during the quarter. Winfield Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 8,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 14,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 13,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.80. 13,380,643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,630,193. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $28.46 and a 12-month high of $44.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.38.

