Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Stock Position Boosted by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 293,706 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 5.2% of Summit Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Summit Financial LLC owned 0.33% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $23,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 243,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,318,000 after buying an additional 10,948 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $439,000. Nadler Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 260,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,782,000 after purchasing an additional 94,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 98,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,752,000 after purchasing an additional 5,530 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $1.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $87.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 608,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,014. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $67.66 and a twelve month high of $122.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.93 and a 200-day moving average of $107.81.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

