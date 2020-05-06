Vector Group (VGR) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 8th. Analysts expect Vector Group to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. Vector Group had a net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 17.55%. The business had revenue of $439.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Vector Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Vector Group alerts:

Shares of VGR traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.31. The company had a trading volume of 131,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,947. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.09. Vector Group has a 1-year low of $7.92 and a 1-year high of $14.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97.

In related news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $566,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,002,032 shares in the company, valued at $34,013,022.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $1,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,002,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,121,742.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 275,000 shares of company stock worth $3,070,250 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vector Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th.

About Vector Group

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 109 combinations under the Pyramid, EAGLE 20's, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Vector Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vector Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.