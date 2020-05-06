Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRCA) Stock Holdings Raised by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRCA) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 470,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,743 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned 1.82% of Verrica Pharmaceuticals worth $5,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRCA. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 164.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 35.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRCA opened at $10.74 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.50 and a 200-day moving average of $13.48. The firm has a market cap of $266.66 million, a P/E ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 2.46. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $6.79 and a twelve month high of $18.67.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.01). Equities analysts forecast that Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VRCA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verrica Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.33.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage medical dermatology company, develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company's lead product candidate include VP-102 that is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of common warts; and completed phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Genital warts.

