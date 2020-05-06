Verso (NYSE:VRS) Given New $22.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Verso (NYSE:VRS) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 72.01% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on VRS. BWS Financial decreased their target price on Verso from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine cut Verso from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Verso from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Sunday.

Get Verso alerts:

Shares of VRS traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.79. The company had a trading volume of 143,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,791. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.86 million, a P/E ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.99. Verso has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $23.21.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $587.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.24 million. Verso had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 3.93%. On average, analysts anticipate that Verso will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey E. Kirt acquired 10,000 shares of Verso stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.45 per share, for a total transaction of $114,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Verso during the fourth quarter worth $1,585,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Verso by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 99,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after buying an additional 13,566 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verso in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,055,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verso by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 567,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,230,000 after buying an additional 92,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Verso by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 133,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after buying an additional 8,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

About Verso

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Verso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verso and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.