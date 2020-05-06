Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) Shares Purchased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 32.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 251,626 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 61,638 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $3,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VOD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday. Berenberg Bank lowered Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.25.

Shares of Vodafone Group stock opened at $13.92 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.64 and a 200-day moving average of $18.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $37.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.88. Vodafone Group Plc has a 1-year low of $11.46 and a 1-year high of $21.72.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

