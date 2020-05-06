Vodafone Group (VOD) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Vodafone Group (LON: VOD):

4/23/2020 – Vodafone Group was given a new GBX 155 ($2.04) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/20/2020 – Vodafone Group was given a new GBX 170 ($2.24) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/17/2020 – Vodafone Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a GBX 220 ($2.89) price target on the stock.

4/17/2020 – Vodafone Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 190 ($2.50) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 200 ($2.63).

4/16/2020 – Vodafone Group was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 148 ($1.95) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 150 ($1.97).

4/8/2020 – Vodafone Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 170 ($2.24) price target on the stock.

4/7/2020 – Vodafone Group had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 190 ($2.50) to GBX 180 ($2.37). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/6/2020 – Vodafone Group was given a new GBX 200 ($2.63) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/6/2020 – Vodafone Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 190 ($2.50) to GBX 155 ($2.04). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/2/2020 – Vodafone Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 190 ($2.50) to GBX 170 ($2.24). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/30/2020 – Vodafone Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 190 ($2.50) to GBX 170 ($2.24). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/30/2020 – Vodafone Group was given a new GBX 190 ($2.50) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/27/2020 – Vodafone Group was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “neutral” rating. They now have a GBX 148 ($1.95) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 180 ($2.37).

3/19/2020 – Vodafone Group was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 150 ($1.97) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 176 ($2.32).

3/18/2020 – Vodafone Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 190 ($2.50) price target on the stock.

3/12/2020 – Vodafone Group had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp from GBX 236 ($3.10) to GBX 238 ($3.13). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/10/2020 – Vodafone Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc.

3/10/2020 – Vodafone Group had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 190 ($2.50). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Vodafone Group stock traded up GBX 0.10 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 112.58 ($1.48). 49,239,551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,020,000. Vodafone Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 92.76 ($1.22) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 195.65 ($2.57). The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.58 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 111.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 140.71.

In other Vodafone Group news, insider Margherita D. Valle acquired 71,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 139 ($1.83) per share, for a total transaction of £99,031.94 ($130,270.90).

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

