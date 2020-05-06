Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) Plans $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.016 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th.

Voya Prime Rate Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 12.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE:PPR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.90. 36,652 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 706,216. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.66. Voya Prime Rate Trust has a 1 year low of $2.95 and a 1 year high of $5.19.

In other Voya Prime Rate Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 722,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.18 per share, for a total transaction of $3,744,824.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,717,485 shares of company stock valued at $12,075,690 over the last 90 days.

Voya Prime Rate Trust Company Profile

Voya Prime Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

