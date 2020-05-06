Wagerr 24-Hour Volume Tops $991.00 (WGR)

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 5th. Over the last week, Wagerr has traded 15.2% lower against the US dollar. One Wagerr token can now be bought for $0.0204 or 0.00000225 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, YoBit, Crex24 and Waves Decentralized Exchange. Wagerr has a total market capitalization of $3.87 million and approximately $991.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002943 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003831 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000546 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000156 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

About Wagerr

Wagerr (CRYPTO:WGR) is a token. Wagerr’s total supply is 211,495,941 tokens and its circulating supply is 190,116,327 tokens. Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wagerr is www.wagerr.com. The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wagerr

Wagerr can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Crex24, Waves Decentralized Exchange and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wagerr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wagerr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

