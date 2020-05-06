Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Purchased by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 442,986 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,731 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $20,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,664,748 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,581,027,000 after buying an additional 338,005 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 10,932 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 840 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WBA. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company. Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.64.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.33. 3,161,752 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,693,639. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.11 and a 200-day moving average of $52.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 52-week low of $39.40 and a 52-week high of $64.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.55.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $35.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.24 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.4575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.55%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

Featured Story: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.