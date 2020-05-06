Wanchain (WAN) Price Tops $0.15

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 6th. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00001661 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi, DragonEX, Binance and Kucoin. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wanchain has a market cap of $19.00 million and $595,073.00 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005065 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00007522 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001146 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Wanchain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 123,899,997 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org.

Wanchain Coin Trading

Wanchain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Bitbns, Binance, Huobi and DragonEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

