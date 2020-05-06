Waves Community Token (WCT) Price Tops $0.0604

Waves Community Token (CURRENCY:WCT) traded up 7.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 6th. During the last week, Waves Community Token has traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar. Waves Community Token has a total market cap of $604,008.92 and $80.00 worth of Waves Community Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Waves Community Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0604 or 0.00000650 BTC on popular exchanges including Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010877 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $210.08 or 0.02259746 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00183485 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00066875 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00039802 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000173 BTC.

About Waves Community Token

Waves Community Token’s genesis date was January 3rd, 2017. Waves Community Token’s total supply is 9,999,960 tokens. Waves Community Token’s official website is wavesplatform.com. Waves Community Token’s official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Waves Community Token’s official message board is wavestalk.org. The Reddit community for Waves Community Token is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Waves Community Token

Waves Community Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Community Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves Community Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waves Community Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

