Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Liquidity Services (LQDT)

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ: LQDT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/4/2020 – Liquidity Services was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Liquidity Services, Inc. employs innovative e-commerce marketplace solutions to manage, value and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. The company operates a network of leading e-commerce marketplaces that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an efficient, automated environment offering over 500 product categories. Their superior service, unmatched scale and ability to deliver results enable us to forge trusted, long-term relationships with over 10,000 clients worldwide. “

5/2/2020 – Liquidity Services was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $5.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Liquidity Services, Inc. employs innovative e-commerce marketplace solutions to manage, value and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. The company operates a network of leading e-commerce marketplaces that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an efficient, automated environment offering over 500 product categories. Their superior service, unmatched scale and ability to deliver results enable us to forge trusted, long-term relationships with over 10,000 clients worldwide. “

5/1/2020 – Liquidity Services was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/28/2020 – Liquidity Services was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Liquidity Services, Inc. employs innovative e-commerce marketplace solutions to manage, value and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. The company operates a network of leading e-commerce marketplaces that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an efficient, automated environment offering over 500 product categories. Their superior service, unmatched scale and ability to deliver results enable us to forge trusted, long-term relationships with over 10,000 clients worldwide. “

4/24/2020 – Liquidity Services was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $5.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Liquidity Services, Inc. employs innovative e-commerce marketplace solutions to manage, value and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. The company operates a network of leading e-commerce marketplaces that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an efficient, automated environment offering over 500 product categories. Their superior service, unmatched scale and ability to deliver results enable us to forge trusted, long-term relationships with over 10,000 clients worldwide. “

4/17/2020 – Liquidity Services was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Liquidity Services, Inc. employs innovative e-commerce marketplace solutions to manage, value and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. The company operates a network of leading e-commerce marketplaces that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an efficient, automated environment offering over 500 product categories. Their superior service, unmatched scale and ability to deliver results enable us to forge trusted, long-term relationships with over 10,000 clients worldwide. “

4/16/2020 – Liquidity Services was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $5.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Liquidity Services, Inc. employs innovative e-commerce marketplace solutions to manage, value and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. The company operates a network of leading e-commerce marketplaces that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an efficient, automated environment offering over 500 product categories. Their superior service, unmatched scale and ability to deliver results enable us to forge trusted, long-term relationships with over 10,000 clients worldwide. “

3/18/2020 – Liquidity Services was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Liquidity Services, Inc. employs innovative e-commerce marketplace solutions to manage, value and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. The company operates a network of leading e-commerce marketplaces that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an efficient, automated environment offering over 500 product categories. Their superior service, unmatched scale and ability to deliver results enable us to forge trusted, long-term relationships with over 10,000 clients worldwide. “

Shares of NASDAQ:LQDT traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $4.95. 8,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,346. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 1.10. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.01 and a 12 month high of $8.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.39.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The company had revenue of $49.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.12 million. Liquidity Services had a negative net margin of 8.75% and a negative return on equity of 7.44%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Liquidity Services, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Liquidity Services news, Director Jaime Mateus-Tique bought 60,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.11 per share, for a total transaction of $248,412.51. Also, CEO William P. Angrick III bought 20,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.17 per share, for a total transaction of $86,189.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 518,292 shares of company stock valued at $2,200,104 in the last quarter. 21.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LQDT. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Liquidity Services by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,421,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,433,000 after purchasing an additional 64,895 shares during the last quarter. Roumell Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Roumell Asset Management LLC now owns 903,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,387,000 after acquiring an additional 85,137 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 762,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,542,000 after purchasing an additional 29,648 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 699,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,170,000 after purchasing an additional 23,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Liquidity Services by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 357,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after buying an additional 3,158 shares in the last quarter. 69.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment offering approximately 500 product categories. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and capital assets; govdeals.com that enables local and state government entities, including city, county, and state agencies to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers a suite of services that includes asset sales and marketing, and seller self-service; and auctiondeals.com, a self-service solution, which enable sellers list their own assets, and enable commercial businesses to sell surplus and salvage assets.

