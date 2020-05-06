WEICHAI PWR CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:WEICY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of WEICHAI PWR CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:WEICY) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of WEICHAI PWR CO/ADR in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WEICHAI PWR CO/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS WEICY traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.45. The company had a trading volume of 58,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,258. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.48. WEICHAI PWR CO/ADR has a one year low of $10.82 and a one year high of $18.04.

About WEICHAI PWR CO/ADR

Weichai Power Co, Ltd. designs, develops, produces, sells, and repairs diesel engines and related parts, automobiles, and other automobile components in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Diesel Engines, Automobiles and Other Major Automobile Components, Other Components, Import & Export Services, and Forklift Trucks and Supply Chain Solution segments.

