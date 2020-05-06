Wells Fargo & Co Cuts Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Price Target to $66.00

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $88.00 to $66.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.05% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on BKH. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Black Hills from $83.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Black Hills in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Bank of America cut shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Sidoti cut Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.67.

Shares of BKH stock traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.38. The stock had a trading volume of 297,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,983. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Black Hills has a 52-week low of $48.07 and a 52-week high of $87.12.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $537.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.11 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 11.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Black Hills will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman David R. Emery sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 94,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,689,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tony A. Jensen acquired 2,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.25 per share, for a total transaction of $148,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,236.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Black Hills by 3,377.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Black Hills in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Black Hills in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 212,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

