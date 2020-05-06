Wells Fargo & Co Cuts Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Price Target to $32.00

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $40.00 to $32.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 85.51% from the company’s current price.

THC has been the subject of a number of other reports. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenet Healthcare has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.55.

Shares of NYSE:THC traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.25. 2,664,644 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,544,502. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 2.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.35. Tenet Healthcare has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $39.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.19.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.96. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a positive return on equity of 63.94%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Marie Quintana bought 2,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.18 per share, for a total transaction of $36,811.28. Also, COO Saumya Sutaria purchased 20,000 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.18 per share, with a total value of $283,600.00. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 54,316 shares of company stock valued at $851,745. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 9.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 11,496,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,180,000 after acquiring an additional 990,373 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,496,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,180,000 after acquiring an additional 990,373 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,069,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,706,000 after purchasing an additional 988,993 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 8,411,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,615,000 after purchasing an additional 78,129 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 7,267,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

