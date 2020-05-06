Wells Fargo & Co Raises Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Price Target to $42.00

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.95% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Sidoti reduced their price objective on Patrick Industries from $74.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Patrick Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.17.

NASDAQ:PATK traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.64. The stock had a trading volume of 5,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,238. Patrick Industries has a twelve month low of $16.70 and a twelve month high of $64.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $942.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 2.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.25.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 3.88%. The firm had revenue of $589.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $584.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Patrick Industries will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Patrick Industries news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 14,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total transaction of $821,538.46. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 605,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,346,367.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kip B. Ellis acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.34 per share, with a total value of $97,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,646 shares in the company, valued at $2,737,451.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 13,614 shares of company stock worth $654,689 and have sold 75,279 shares worth $4,164,658. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PATK. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,781 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,828 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,094 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 8,744 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Patrick Industries by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,910 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

