Wharton Business Group LLC Has $4.63 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Wharton Business Group LLC reduced its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,379 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 737 shares during the period. Wharton Business Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,576 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 29,202 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 11,725 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 37,333 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. 72.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft stock opened at $180.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1,356.22 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.95. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $119.01 and a one year high of $190.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.63.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Microsoft from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Microsoft from $174.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Oppenheimer raised Microsoft to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Microsoft from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.19.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

