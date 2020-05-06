Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) Shares Sold by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,930 shares during the period. Willis Towers Watson makes up 2.6% of Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Willis Towers Watson worth $22,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Willis Towers Watson by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,886,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,018,907,000 after acquiring an additional 104,598 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Willis Towers Watson by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,632,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,141,065,000 after acquiring an additional 79,509 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,229,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $854,175,000 after buying an additional 372,645 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,085,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $420,266,000 after acquiring an additional 53,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson by 514.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,609,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347,472 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WLTW shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Willis Towers Watson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Willis Towers Watson from $193.00 to $186.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $220.00 to $219.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.00.

NASDAQ:WLTW traded down $6.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $183.64. 528,925 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,111,120. Willis Towers Watson PLC has a 12-month low of $143.34 and a 12-month high of $220.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $175.42 and its 200-day moving average is $192.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.21. Willis Towers Watson had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson PLC will post 11.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Willis Towers Watson’s dividend payout ratio is 24.82%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

