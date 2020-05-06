Winfield Associates Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Winfield Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 25.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,641 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,401 shares during the quarter. Winfield Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QUAL. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000.

Shares of QUAL traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,839,542 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.60 and its 200 day moving average is $94.95. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63.

