Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Price Target Increased to $48.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 22.64% from the company’s previous close.

WH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $66.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. ValuEngine raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. TheStreet cut Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.11.

Shares of WH traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.14. 54,699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,166,182. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.52. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $14.50 and a twelve month high of $63.66. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.65.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. The business had revenue of $410.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.06 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 24.93% and a net margin of 7.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronald L. Nelson bought 5,000 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 15,000 shares of company stock worth $764,000. 1.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 75,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after purchasing an additional 7,568 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,624,000. Finally, Coastline Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 28,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

