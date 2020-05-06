Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Given New $104.00 Price Target at Roth Capital

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) had its price target cut by analysts at Roth Capital from $140.00 to $104.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the casino operator’s stock. Roth Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 31.23% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $144.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Wynn Resorts from $157.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $155.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.63.

Wynn Resorts stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.25. 2,803,712 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,826,174. Wynn Resorts has a 52-week low of $35.84 and a 52-week high of $153.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.37 and a beta of 2.52.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The casino operator reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($1.53). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Wynn Resorts had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 1.86%. Wynn Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wynn Resorts will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 84.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1,384.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 475 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 76.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

