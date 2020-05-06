XYO Price Tops $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (XYO)

XYO (CURRENCY:XYO) traded 18.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 6th. One XYO token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, DDEX, YoBit and BitMart. Over the last seven days, XYO has traded 22.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. XYO has a total market cap of $2.40 million and $13,711.00 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get XYO alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00044966 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $328.10 or 0.03554683 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00056541 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00033027 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004284 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010752 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001697 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010758 BTC.

About XYO

XYO (XYO) is a token. It was first traded on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. The official website for XYO is xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

XYO Token Trading

XYO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, YoBit, IDEX, KuCoin, LATOKEN, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), DEx.top and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XYO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XYO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.