Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) to Announce -$0.09 EPS

Equities analysts expect Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.09) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Winnebago Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.46) to $0.30. Winnebago Industries reported earnings per share of $1.14 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 107.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, June 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will report full year earnings of $1.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $2.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $3.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Winnebago Industries.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67. The company had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.00 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WGO shares. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a report on Friday, April 17th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.71.

WGO traded up $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.69. The stock had a trading volume of 483,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,315. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 2.27. Winnebago Industries has a twelve month low of $16.94 and a twelve month high of $63.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is 12.79%.

In other news, VP Christopher David West sold 1,614 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total value of $57,167.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,921 shares in the company, valued at $493,081.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian Daniel Hazelton bought 1,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.78 per share, for a total transaction of $40,798.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 6,370 shares of company stock valued at $209,349 in the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,338 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Winnebago Industries by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,998 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in Winnebago Industries by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 12,821 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Winnebago Industries by 25.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,116 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Winnebago Industries by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,953 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Winnebago Motorhomes, Winnebago Towables, Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Specialty Vehicles, and Chris-Craft Marine.

