Zacks: Analysts Expect Inspired Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:INSE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.60 Per Share

Analysts expect Inspired Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:INSE) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.60) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Inspired Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.63) and the highest is ($0.56). Inspired Entertainment posted earnings of ($0.24) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 150%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inspired Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($2.00) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.04) to ($0.96). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.84) to ($0.42). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Inspired Entertainment.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $66.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.19 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Inspired Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inspired Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Inspired Entertainment by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 5,548 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Inspired Entertainment by 101.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 4,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INSE stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 578,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,180. Inspired Entertainment has a twelve month low of $1.87 and a twelve month high of $9.70. The stock has a market cap of $60.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.88 and a 200-day moving average of $5.68.

Inspired Entertainment Company Profile

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies virtual sports and server based gaming worldwide. It designs, develops, markets, and distributes a portfolio of games through its digital network architecture to betting offices, casinos, gaming hall and bingo operators, and regulated operators of lotteries, as well as government affiliated and licensed operators.

