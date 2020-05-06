Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Vishay Precision Group Inc (NYSE:VPG) Will Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Brokerages expect Vishay Precision Group Inc (NYSE:VPG) to report ($0.07) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Vishay Precision Group’s earnings. Vishay Precision Group posted earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 115.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Vishay Precision Group will report full-year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.43 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Vishay Precision Group.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $67.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.00 million. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 7.81%.

VPG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their target price on Vishay Precision Group from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine lowered Vishay Precision Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

NYSE:VPG traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.34. 62,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,331. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.19 million, a PE ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.45. Vishay Precision Group has a 1-year low of $16.56 and a 1-year high of $41.90.

In related news, Director Wes Cummins sold 4,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total value of $117,283.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,952.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.12% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 224.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,936 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,031 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vishay Precision Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 7,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Precision Group Company Profile

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in Asia, the United States, Israel, Europe, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.

